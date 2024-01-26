Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

In a Reddit video, a husband tries out a very special hair cutting method on his wife.

Kassel — A visit to the hairdresser is often expensive. Those who can't afford this sometimes resort to unusual methods: A video of an unusual hair cutting method recently caused a stir on the Reddit platform: it shows a husband cutting his wife's hair with a laser.

However, he does not use this for hair removal, but rather as a guideline to cut the hair as straight as possible. This actually seems to work too. He cuts the hair with amazing precision.

Reddit users are conflicted: Does the special hair cutting method work?

Users on Reddit are divided. “Simply brilliant,” commented one viewer. “Smart guy” and “genius” are what others think.

However, other users have doubts: “The line will not be straight. The laser doesn’t move, but she does,” someone notes.

Warning: cutting hair at home is not recommended

Some users also say that they would have liked to try the method themselves or would do so in the future. However, this cannot be recommended. Even if at first glance it seems that the hair is straight.

Because if you use scissors yourself, you risk a bad hairstyle or damaged hair. Unskilled people should therefore avoid cutting hair altogether. If you need a change, you should go to the hairdresser. This became apparent at the latest during the corona pandemic.

