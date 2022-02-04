The corona period was very difficult for Tineke de Nooij, who made her last broadcast on the radio last week. “I’m never used to being alone. I’d rather be alone for a few days, that’s not the point at all. But I’m really alone,” she says in the barber chair in The Cut Guest. “You are alone for almost two full years. That you can’t go out with friends and you don’t have your old life anymore. That made me mad. I do feel lonely sometimes. I miss someone who loves me. But a new lover, that’s all hassle.”

Tineke had to say goodbye to her husband Peter IJkelenstam in 2018 after a long illness, whom she married in 1991. ,,I had the most ideal marriage with him that you can imagine. We have had the happiest years of our lives together. But then he gets a brain haemorrhage and another stroke and that lasted sixteen years. Sixteen years of someone not being the man you once loved. I don’t want that to happen to me again.”

She says that she even forgot the beautiful side of marriage for a while. “Sorrow has supplanted the happy time. No one ever prepared me for that. That the bad years are so incisive. That when he’s dead, only those bad memories remain. There is then a kind of relief that he has passed away and then very slowly all the good memories come back. I’m glad they’re coming back.”