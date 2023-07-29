New crime in Pozzuoli, at the height of a quarrel husband kills his wife and then takes his own life: the drama in front of the children

A heartbreaking new crime it happened in Pozzuoli yesterday afternoon, Friday 28 July. The husband took his wife’s life at the height of an argument and then pointed the weapon at himself, carrying out the extreme gesture in front of the eyes of their three children.

Some were the first to raise the alarm neighbors, who after hearing the shots, asked for the intervention of the doctors. However, once they arrived, the latter could not help but note theirs deaths.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Friday 28 July, around 5.30pm. Precisely in a house located in via Parini, a Monteruscielloin Pozzuoli.

The neighbors called for the intervention of doctors after hearing those shotsbut the doctors who intervened in the house had no choice but to ascertain theirs deaths.

From what has emerged in these hours, the couple of 50 years old he is 38 years old she had a fight. The man, however, at the height of the quarrel pulled out the weapon and has hit his wife, who unfortunately lost her life in a few moments.

In the end, he aimed it at himself and has done the extreme thingin front of their children’s eyes.

Crime in Pozzuoli, what emerged

The two spouses called each other Antonio Di Razza and Angela Gioiello. They were very well known in the area and everyone at the time described them as a decent family, which they didn’t show until that day problems between them.

When the doctors arrived, there was nothing left for them to do. The doctors found them lifeless in them bedroom and close to them the weapon used to commit the crime and the extreme gesture.

Now the police are working on the spot, to understand the motive behind this episode so serious. They want to understand what happened and the Why. There will be more updates on this story.