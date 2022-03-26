Culiacán.- Authorities confirmed to the Debate team that the two women wounded with a knife inside a home in the residential La Primavera, in Culiacán, Sinaloa, are the owner of the house and a domestic worker.

The assailant is allegedly the husband of one of the victims.a subject of approximately 48 years of age who was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt, all this, according to unofficial information provided to this media outlet.

Until now The names of the two wounded, nor of the alleged criminal, who was arrested, have not been released. this very Friday.

Read more: Between cries for help, two women KNOCKED inside the house in Culiacán, Sinaloa

The facts

It was the morning of this Friday, March 25, when the 911 emergency number was reported that two women were injured with a sharp object inside a home in the prestigious “La Primavera” private in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

It was on Calle San Anselmo that the police and paramedics arrived, who provided security at the crime scene and transferred the women to a hospital in the capital to receive specialized medical care.

The victims were found by neighbors in the area, who were alerted when they heard cries for help from both. The crime scene had blood and a knife that was used as a weapon.

The Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa initiated an investigation for alleged family violence, since the husband of the owner of the house is suspected of having stabbed the woman whom he promised to care for and respect.

A strong operation was deployed in the city, which ended with the arrest of the alleged perpetrator. So far there is no more information about it. The victims received psychological help.