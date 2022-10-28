By Andy Sullivan and Brendan O’Brien

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” after a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early on Friday, her office said in a statement. .

“The attacker is in custody and the motive for the attack is under investigation,” the statement said. “Mr. Pelosi has been taken to the hospital where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The Democratic Speaker of the US House of Representatives, who is second in line to the presidency, was not at home at the time of the attack.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department and a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The attack comes less than two weeks before the November 8 midterm elections, in which control of the House and Senate is at stake.

As the Democratic leader in Washington and a longtime representative of one of the most liberal cities in the United States, Pelosi is the target of Republican criticism. His office was ransacked during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by supporters of then-Republican President Donald Trump, some of whom hunted her down during the attack.