The husband of a Russian tourist who died in an accident in Turkey accused the tour operator of the death of his wife and revealed the details of the incident. Reported by “Moscow 24”.

Pavel Avtaikin, the husband of the deceased 43-year-old Elena Avtaikina, said that the travel agency “has something to blame.” According to the man, it was not going to postpone the excursion due to bad weather.

“It was snowing, there was absolutely no visibility. Nobody warned about such weather conditions, ”the man explained.

The Russian also said that he and his wife were sitting on the fourth seat of the bus and were wearing seat belts. After the accident, the man lost his orientation in space. When Avtaikin woke up, he saw that his spouse was squeezed by a seat.

“The guys who were on the bus helped – they tried to clean the earth with their hands, whoever could do anything. But it was already too late, ”said the tourist.

On the morning of April 10, a bus with 32 Russian tourists, following the route Konya – Aksaray, got into an accident. Dozens of victims were urgently taken to local hospitals in the cities of Konya and Selcuk. As a result of the accident, one Russian tourist was killed.