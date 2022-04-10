Chiapas.- The husband of the delegate state of the National Institute of Migration (INM) in the state of Chiapas was arrested by personnel from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) accused of his alleged participation in the crime of human trafficking.

According to information released by the national media, the husband of the state delegate of the Mexican migra was allegedly involved in the death of 56 migrants in the overturning of the trailer in Chiapa de Corzo raised in December 2021.

However, so far, neither the Chiapas state nor the federal authorities have confirmed the man’s arrest. In addition to this, given the alleged rumors of the resignation of Paola Lopez Rhodesdelegate of the INM in Chiapas, the body belonging to the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) rejected that the official had resigned from the position, which she would have assumed in December of last year.

It is said that the arrest of Juan Pablo “N” was carried out by special agents of the Federal Public Ministry who, from Mexico City, arrived in the city of Tapachula.

Despite the fact that at first no details were provided about the arrest of the husband of the INM state delegate, it was later made public that he would have been captured for his alleged link to the vehicle accident at the end of 2021 that left 56 Central American migrants dead.

In addition to this, it was learned that the man was detained in the border city of Suchiateand that he spent a short time in the Tapachula separos, according to the information provided by the news media.

It was during the first days of December when the overturning of a trailer was recorded that was transporting more than a hundred undocumented immigrants from the countries of Central America.

The vehicle accident occurred when the heavy unit in which the foreigners were traveling was traveling on the Tuxtla Gutiérrez-Chiapa de Corzo highway, in the state of Chiapas.

Witnesses to the events reported that the fatal accident occurred because the trailer driver took a curve at excessive speed, which would cause the box to come off when it fell.