The accident in which Andrea Muccio lost his life took place on Tuesday morning on the ss 275 in Alessano, in the province of Lecce

He was called Andrew Muccio the man who in the early hours of Tuesday morning, on the road ss 275 near Alessano, in Capo di Leuca, in Puglia. The 47-year-old, married and with daughters, collided while aboard his scooter against a garbage truck. Today the funeral, proclaimed the mourning of the city.

Another terrible tragedy occurred in Italy, with a dramatic road accident which unfortunately cost the life of a young man father of the family.

His name was Andrea Muccio and he lived in Alessano, in Capo di Leuca, in Puglia. Just in Alessano he was on Tuesday morning, around 7:00, when he was involved in a bad fight.

He was aboard his big scooter and couldn’t avoid the crash with a garbage truck.

The accident occurred in a section of the highway 275 which had already been the scene of a similar tragedy in the past and which is constantly at the center of criticism for its danger.

Credit: Corriere Salentino

The arrival of the ambulance and the medical car on the spot was immediate, but it was of no use in saving Andrea, who is probably died instantly.

The Carabinieri and the authorities carried out all the reliefs and will now try to reconstruct the dynamics and causes of the accident.

Andrea Muccio’s funeral today

The funeral by Andrea Muccio, a 47-year-old well known in the area, married and father of two daughters, will be held on the day of TodayThursday 24 August, in the church of San Salvatore di Alessano.

The mayorhaving heard the news, as well as showing his personal condolences and that of the entire administration to a destroyed family, ordered the city ​​mourning for the day of the funeral.

Andrea was known and respected in the local football world. He was part of the company USD Alessanowho wrote on his social channels:

With infinite sadness and pain in my heart, the USD ALESSANO company clings to the Muccio family, due to the sudden disappearance of our friend and collaborator and Mister Andrea.

Muccio was also a blood donor and was part of Adovos Alessano, an area charity. They too, through social media, have expressed all their shocking pain for this painful loss.