A court sentenced an Austrian citizen to be imprisoned for a period of six months, suspended for intentional coughing in the face of his wife because of her infection with the Coronavirus.

Court spokesman Walter Eichinger said in Linz that the court issued the ruling for the man’s attempt to harm his wife.

Also, the husband physically assaulted his ex-wife.

The accident occurred during the adjudication of the procedures for the divorce of the spouses, while they were still living together.

Eschinger said the man did not wear a mask while at home, and had more than once coughed toward his wife. He also used her towel.

He also tried to expel her from the house, by dragging her towards the door. A doctor confirmed that the wife had a neck infection and was infected with the Coronavirus.

The court concluded that the wife had contracted the virus, but her symptoms were moderate, and that the husband was trying to commit a severe assault against his wife.

The husband denied these accusations, and said that his ex-wife did not allow him to enter the house after he was tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The wife said that her ex-husband refused to undergo a Corona virus test despite his symptoms, and that he only went to the doctor when she informed the authorities of his condition.