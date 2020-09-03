Hugging children is very important because it instills a sense of love and security in them. Even though children love gifts, but hugs make them even more happy.

Know what are the benefits of hugging children and how many times a day you should hug your child.

How often hug

It is difficult to say how many times a child should hug, but it can be said that it is right to hug 8 to 12 times a day. You can give Hug (hug) to your child every morning and can also cuddle. The closer you are to the child, the more secure you will feel and be happy.



Children become smart

Human touch plays an important role in brain development. Skin contacts such as hugs help in healthy brain development and also strengthen the body.

According to the study published in the Genetic Psychology Monograph, children who received Hug daily for 10 weeks performed better than other children in the development assessment.

Immunity increases

The direct effect of a hug falls on the child’s immunity. On hugging, the child’s body is pressurized, causing thymus gland. This gland is responsible for maintaining adequate amounts of antibodies and white blood cells. This protects the body from diseases and infections.



Confidence grows

Applying your baby after birth creates an emotional bond with the child. This lays the foundation of confidence in them. Children who love parents do not shy away from taking risks in their lives and do not hold back from trying new things. Raising risk in life is a good thing.

Angry less

Whenever your child is sad or crying, just hug him. By doing this, the child is under discipline and hears you. When the child is calm, talk to him and explain how he can control his anger.