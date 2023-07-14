Tragedy in Osimo, in the Marche region. A married couple died within minutes of each other at home. An 80-year-old husband and a 77-year-old wife were found dead in their home. He was found in the bathroom and the woman on the stairs leading to the first floor. The elderly man may have felt ill in the bathroom and his wife, who was helping herself with a tripod stick to walk, would have fallen down the stairs in an attempt to reach her spouse to help him.

Help is useless. The police are investigating the case. An initial reconstruction suggests that the man fell in the bathroom hitting his head and his wife, realizing her, she would have tried to rescue him and to go downstairs quickly she must have fallen down the stairs.

