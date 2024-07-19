The Dubai Misdemeanor Court convicted an Arab man of threatening his wife via WhatsApp and insulting her via Snapchat, and fined him 5,000 dirhams. He did not appeal the ruling, so it became final against him.

The wife did not stop at suing him in the criminal court, but resorted to the civil court, demanding compensation of 51 thousand dirhams for the material and moral damages that she suffered as a result of his legally criminal act, in addition to obligating him to pay the fees, expenses and attorney fees, so the court ruled in her favor for compensation of 5,000 dirhams.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit before the Dubai Civil Court, in which she stated that she received a threatening text message via WhatsApp from the defendant, and about two months after the incident, he started insulting her via Snapchat, demanding compensation worth 51 thousand dirhams.

She said in her lawsuit that she had filed a report against him, and the Public Prosecution referred him to the Misdemeanour Court on charges of threatening and insulting him via an information technology means. He was convicted and punished in his presence with a fine of 5,000 dirhams for what was attributed to him and other consequential penalties. She submitted a copy of the criminal judgment as evidence for her lawsuit.

In turn, the defendant appeared before the civil court and decided that he did not appeal the initial criminal ruling before the Court of Appeal.

The court explained in the grounds of its ruling that according to Article 282 of the Civil Transactions Law, any harm to others obligates its perpetrator, even if he is not discerning, to guarantee the harm, while Article 292 of the same law stipulates that the guarantee is estimated in all cases according to the amount of harm suffered by the injured party and the profit he lost, provided that this is a natural result of the act committed against him, noting that moral harm is considered an assault on another’s freedom, honor, or reputation, or his social status, or his financial standing, and it is permissible to rule on guaranteeing spouses and close family members for the moral harm they suffer due to the death of the injured party.

The court explained that the criminal judgment issued in the criminal case has the force of res judicata before the civil court in what it decided. If the criminal court decides with a final judgment in these matters, the civil court must abide by it in related rights cases.

She continued: “It is established that assessing the damage and taking into account the circumstances in determining the amount of compensation to compensate for it is a matter of fact that is independent of the court of subject matter, as long as the law does not require following specific standards for assessment.”

The court concluded that it was established to the court that the defendant had committed an error in threatening and insulting the plaintiff. Since the criminal judgment convicted the defendant of the accusation attributed to him, and it became final due to the expiry of the time limits for appealing it, the error attributed to him had been proven in his favour in a manner that could not be disputed or re-examined. This court had no choice but to examine the harm that the plaintiff suffered as a result of that action, and to estimate the compensation to compensate for it.

The court stated that it was also proven to it that the plaintiff did not claim to have suffered material damages, but it was proven that she had suffered moral damages as a result of the assault on her. The court estimated the compensation for what she had suffered at an amount of 5,000 dirhams, and legal interest at a rate of 5% annually from the date of issuance of the judgment until full payment, and obligated him to pay the expenses.