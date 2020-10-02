Assets of more than 41 crores Poonam Yadav is a JDU MLA from Khagaria. She has been winning elections continuously for 2 times. The election affidavit was filed by Poonam Yadav in the 2015 assembly elections. Based on that, he is the richest MLA of Bihar. Poonam Yadav has assets worth Rs 41 crore 34 lakh 45 thousand 969. Between 2010 and 2015, his wealth has increased drastically. In 2010, he had total assets of Rs 1 crore 87 lakh 71 thousand 624.

35 crores is only farm land The election affidavit filed by JDU MLA Poonam Devi mentions that she has a total cultivated land worth Rs 35 crore. Of which 30 crore is in the name of Poonam Yadav and 5 crore in the name of his wife. This property belongs to 2015. In such a situation, if he gets a ticket again in the 2020 election. There may be a further increase in their wealth.

Husband is bahubali Apart from property, Poonam Yadav is also in the discussion due to her husband Ranveer Yadav. Poonam Yadav’s husband Ranveer Yadav is identified as Bahubali leader. Ranveer Yadav is also accused of genocide. He cannot contest elections after being convicted. In such a situation, he takes his wife to the electoral arena. Ranveer Yadav also became an MLA after contesting as an independent in 1990. Ranvir Yadav’s tutti speaks in the area.

Sister is soutan At the same time, Poonam Yadav’s husband has married 2. The first wife is Poonam Yadav, while the second wife’s name is Krishna Yadav. Krishna Yadav has also been a runner. Also she is the younger sister of Poonam Yadav. In the political arena, the two sisters descend from different teams. But both are together in the house. Krishna Yadav is currently in RJD. He was suspended by the RJD for anti-party activities in the Lok Sabha elections. In August 2020, Krishna Yadav was again entered into RJD.

JDU and RJD win strategy in one house Poonam Yadav and Krishna Yadav are both real sisters. Bahubali is the wife of Ranveer Yadav. In the 2020 elections, it is believed that JDU will once again bet on Poonam Yadav with Khagaria. At the same time, there is a discussion with Krishna Yadav’s entry in RJD that she too will contest the assembly elections from any seat in Khagaria district. However, the seat has not been finalized yet. In such a situation, if Krishna Yadav enters the field, a strategy will be made to win the JDU and RJD candidates from the same house.

Firing from carbine in Nitish’s assembly Nitish Kumar was gritty in 2012 because of Ranveer Yadav. Nitish Kumar started the Adhikar Yatra in 2012 after his return to power in 2010. During this time he reached Khagaria. There, the local people started protesting at his gathering. Seeing the uproar, Ranveer Yadav reached there and snatched the carbine from the policeman and fired. Nitish Kumar was shocked after the video came on social media. In the matter, then JDU President Sharad Yadav gave a clean chit to Ranveer Yadav.

