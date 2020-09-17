Spouses Liz and Ronnie Cookson, who live in the British town of Hayton in Lancashire, simultaneously won the lottery – each with their own ticket.

According to the publication The mirrorThe Cooksons took part in the People’s Postcode Lottery. Each of them bought a ticket. As a result, it was their index that won. Now both will receive 30 thousand pounds (approximately 39 thousand dollars).

The same amount will also be paid to their neighbor, who is also registered with the same index and took part in the drawing. He did not want to divulge his name.

Retirees Liz and Ronnie have lived together for 26 years. They have five children, ten grandchildren and a great-grandson. 65-year-old Mr. and 64-year-old Mrs. Cookson intend to help their relatives and travel to the American state of California, where they also have relatives. And at the same time they plan to stop by Las Vegas.

In addition, Ronnie also dreams of buying a motor home and travels to Scotland and other places.

