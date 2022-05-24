The condolences of Vasco Rossi after the news of the death of Ugo Beltrammi and Silvia Ruscelli. Husband and wife were on their way to the concert

Ugo Beltrammi and Silvia Ruscelli they died in a dramatic motorcycle accident. Husband and wife were on their way to the Vasco Rossi concert, along with other friends, when they collided with a truck.

They had spent the night in Dro and the next day they had boarded their two-wheeled vehicle, ready to go and listen to their cpreferred antant. Unfortunately, around 16:40, for what is suspected a risky maneuver, they have lost control of the bike.

The couple’s friends immediately raised the alarm and in a short time the Fire Brigade, Carabinieri and health workers reached the point of the dramatic accident. Unfortunately, no one could do nothing to save the life of Ugo Beltrammi and Silvia Ruscelli.

The news spread quickly on the web, even coming to the attention of Vasco Rossi. The famous singer wanted to express his painful thoughtafter learning that two of his fans tragically died on their way to his concert.

I learned that for two of my fans what was supposed to be a party has turned into a fatal tragedy. I offer my sincere condolences to Silvia and Ugo’s family.

The star’s message was posted on the Facebook page official dedicated to fans and call “Vasco and …. Enough”.

Who were Ugo Beltrammi and Silvia Ruscelli

Ugo was 49 years old, he worked as surveyor to the Municipality of Mercato Saraceno and was in charge of the Silvio Pellico Theater in Sarsina. Silvia was 47 years old and she was oncologist at the Bufalini hospital in Cesena and at the Irst in Meldola.

Both the ache for the death of his wife and husband, which has thrown family, friends and acquaintances and the entire community of Sarsina into despair.

A huge tragedy, everyone in the village knew them. A model family with three girls who attend elementary and middle school. They were always available and kind to everyone, very active people in the parish.

These are the sad words of the deputy mayor.