A couple who had been trying to have a baby for a long time and then became parents decided to have sex only once a week. About the result of this decision husband and wife told in conversation with The Guardian.

According to 44-year-old Michaela, at the beginning of the affair, she and her husband Adam had sex several times a week. However, their intimate life changed when they decided to have a child. It took two years of trying to get pregnant. “Sex has become mechanical, forced. After pregnancy, we didn’t have sex for three months because we were afraid of losing the baby. They kissed, touched each other, and once had anal sex. After the twentieth week of pregnancy, we breathed freely,” Michaela recalled.

The woman added that after the birth of her child, who was born nine months ago, she and her husband began to have an intimate life on a schedule. “We have sex about once a week and after eight years together he’s gotten hotter. We are parents around the clock, and the moments that we steal during children's sleep are only ours. We focus on each other, turn off our phones,” said Michaela.

See also A former New Mexico Republican candidate paid to shoot down the homes of Democratic officials Related materials:

According to Adam, 40, he also enjoys planned sex. “Some people don’t find it exciting, but I do. We start by watching videos together because we like porn, then we start foreplay,” he added.

Earlier, a man told how he revealed his wife’s insidious plan after taking part in a threesome with her. According to him, it was the most non-erotic experience of his life.