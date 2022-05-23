Husband and wife, specialized in usury in Rome and in the province with rates ranging between 52% and 223% per year. He discovered them by the Investigation Team of the III District of PS Fidene – Serpentara with staff from the Roma Capitale Local Police-III Nomentano Group.

Against them, an order of precautionary custody was issued, in prison for the man and under house arrest for the woman, notified this morning, as they are seriously suspected of the crime of usury. The activity of the suspects extended in a dense network that covered various Municipalities of the Capital up to extending to the southern area of ​​the Province of Rome. The investigation began in March 2020 and ended in August of the same year.

As part of the aforementioned procedure, the technical interception operations, initiated on the users, places and appurtenances attributable to the suspects, made it possible to follow “live” the entire usurious affair perpetrated by the suspects, to the detriment of 20 subjects, with loans from a minimum of 500 euros to a maximum of 22,000 euros, usually with a usurious rate of over 52.14% per annum, up to a maximum, on one occasion, of 223.46% per annum.

During the course of the investigative activity it was ascertained that for one of the suspects, the husband, the usury activity was the only source of income, inherited from a “family” business handed down to him by his deceased father, so much so that some of the worn out subjects were already been “customers” of the latter, while the wife is the holder of citizenship income. Thanks to the technical activities carried out, the suspects’ lack of scruples also transpired, which even during the lockdown period, resulting from Covid19, dissuaded them from requesting loan payments.

In any case, all the suspects are to be considered presumed innocent, in consideration of the current phase of the procedure, or that of the preliminary investigations, up to a definitive ascertainment of guilt with an irrevocable sentence.

