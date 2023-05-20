Husband and wife separate, but to pay the consequences is above all their poor dog, which ends up in a landfill. It happens in Vittoria, a small town in the province of Ragusa in Sicily. A sad story told by Oipa (International Organization for the Protection of Animals). “High fever, high blood count, severe anemia and an incredible infestation of ticks: these are his conditions. Crouched on an expanse of rubbish, he was barely moving,” the association’s volunteers said on Facebook.

Piero, this is the animal’s name, would also be affected by leishmaniasis and ehrlichia. His condition remains serious. After the discovery, the volunteers of the Anpana association also got busy. “No one deigned to help him, except the town who, after calling the police in vain, alerted the section delegate. In the days following the recovery it was discovered that Pietro had an owner, but due to misunderstandings between husband and wife he had been abandoned, and unable to survive on the street, he was letting himself go. Now hospitalized in a stall identified thanks to the support of the local Anpana, he is undergoing therapies to get his strength back. The treatments, however, will not be short”, denounces the association again.