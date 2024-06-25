Husband and wife throw themselves together under a moving train: the shocking discovery of the officers from a check of the cameras

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred late yesterday morning, Monday 24 June. Unfortunately husband and wife they decided to take their own lives by throwing themselves under a train, but the officers made an important discovery during the investigation.

The investigators in these hours first chose not to disclose theirs identity and then they immediately started all the necessary investigations. However, it is precisely from the investigations that further information emerged details about what happened to the couple.

The two, married for about 10 years, decided to end it together yesterday, around 1pm on Monday 24 Juneto San Zeno Naviglio, in the province of Brescia. Unfortunately from a check of the cameras, the couple is first hugged and then she threw herself under the train that was arriving from another station. The driver of the convoy was unable to stop in time and there was nothing left for them to do.

From here the desperate man started alarm to the police and also to the health workers. Everyone arrived on site within a few minutes. To be able to do all the reliefs of the case and in order to allow the rescuers to intervene, the Polfer officers had to suspend traffic.

Husband and wife deceased hit by a train, the investigation discovered

The two joined hands and threw themselves under the convoy, the doctors who intervened were unable to do anything for them, except to note his death. Furthermore, in the following hours the officers managed to reconstruct in detail what happened.

The spouses on board theirs Kia they went together on a country dirt road. At first they tried to end it by directing the exhaust pipes of the car inside the vehicle, with the help of some Scotch tape.

However, having failed in their goal they decided to put an end to it throwing himself under the train. From a check of the cameras they discovered that first they hugged each other, then they held hands and finally they threw themselves under the moving convoy. For now, the reasons that pushed them to such an extreme gesture are not yet known.