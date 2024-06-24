The news of a double crime that took place inside a house in Fano, in the Marche region, is recent news. Two spouses local, a 75 year old man and his wife, 5 years younger, were found lifeless and with obvious signs of criminal action. The alarm was raised by his 40-year-old son, who lives upstairs and who this morning, around 7.30, called the emergency number.

A macabre discovery was made this morning inside a house in via Fanella, in the residential area of Fano, in the province of Pesaro, in the Marche region. Two people, a couple aged 75 and 70, were found dead in their home.

It would have been the one who raised the alarm son of the couple, a 40-year-old man who lives in the upper floor of the same building, who made an emergency call to the single number 112 around 7.30 am. Medical rescuers first arrived on site and confirmed the death of the two people, and then the law enforcement officers, seeing as it was clear what was involved murders.

The man, a 75 years old, had serious head injuries caused by a heavy blunt force. While the wife, one 70 year old woman, would have been suffocated, probably by strangulation. The son of the couple has declared himself completely uninvolved in the facts, but the investigators are listening to him in the interrogation which is underway at the moment. Inside the house there would be clear lights signs of a struggle.

The magistrate on duty Maria Letizia Fucci and talks are also underway with the other tenants of the building. At the moment the house is completely closed, with the agents of the Scientific Police who are carrying out all the necessary investigations, which will hopefully lead to the clarification of this dramatic situation.