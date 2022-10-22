Murder-suicide in Taranto. This is what investigators hypothesize after the discovery of the bodies of a 52-year-old woman and her 50-year-old husband in two different parts of the city. According to an initial reconstruction, the man would have killed her wife, suffocating her, and then he would have taken her life by hanging himself in another apartment. It seems that the woman had health problems, the nature of which is subject to verification.

The 50-year-old Roberto Delli Santi, a non-commissioned officer in the Navy, was found hanged in a villa in via Gobbioni in San Vito. The body of the woman, Silvia Di Noi, who apparently had a cloth in her mouth, was found in the couple’s house in Viale Virgilio. In both places the agents of the Flying Squad and the Scientific Police arrived immediately. The investigations are coordinated by the prosecutor on duty Mariano Buccoliero.

The alarm would be raised by a son who could not contact his parents and feared that something serious had happened. At that point he alerted other family members who went to the apartment in Viale Virgilio and discovered the body of the 52-year-old. In addition to the policemen of the Ionian Police Headquarters, the 118 operators and the Fire Brigade, the coroner also intervened and carried out an external reconnaissance, finding possible signs of suffocation.

The agents immediately went in search of the victim’s husband, finding him shortly after in a villa in San Vito in the availability of the couple, who had been indicated by the relatives. The man hanged himself with a rope. However, no note was found that could explain the reasons for the tragic gesture.

The policemen of the Flying Squad, led by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Cosimo Romano, listened to some relatives and friends of the couple to look for useful elements for the investigation. From the testimonies collected it would have emerged the existence of a discomfort in the life of the couple, on which further investigations will be carried out, which had worsened in recent times. Meanwhile, the bodies of Roberto Delli Santi and Silvia Di Noi have been taken to the morgue of the Santissima Annunziata hospital pending the autopsy that the investigating magistrate will entrust in the next few hours.