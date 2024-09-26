An elderly couple was found dead in the bedroom of their home with obvious gunshot wounds. The incident occurred in Colmaggiore di Sopra, a hamlet of Tarzo (Treviso). The victims are a 90-year-old man, Giancarlo Gaio, and his wife Cesira Bianchet, 82. According to the Carabinieri, after having carried out the first investigations, it would be a murder-suicide. Among other things, this hypothesis is supported by the fact that a gun was found next to the bed, legally owned by the 90-year-old for sporting use. From what has been learned from investigative sources, it was the man who acted.