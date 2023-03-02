Husband and wife, aged 59 and 53 respectively, were found dead in the house where they lived, in Serranova, a hamlet of Carovigno, in the province of Brindisi.

The carabinieri intervened on the spot, alerted by the man’s brother, worried because he hadn’t heard from the couple for a few hours. Not having met his brother at the bar as usual, he went to visit him at home, but despite him knocking repeatedly no one went to open the door for him.

The discovery took place yesterday evening in a farmhouse in the Canali district: on the body of both there are signs of violence and gunshots. The carabinieri of the investigative unit, of the Reliefs section and of the company of San Vito dei Normanni are investigating.

On the spot the public prosecutor of the Brindisi prosecutor, Francesco Carluccio. It is not known, for the moment, whether the weapon was found inside the house. According to the first reconstructions, the woman’s body was found in the bedroom, while that of her husband was near the entrance to the house.