Crime in Pozzuoli, new details emerged on the dramatic murder-suicide, which led to the death of two parents

Law enforcement is working tirelessly to get concrete answers on the crime happened in Pozzuoli, in the afternoon of Friday 28 July. A 49-year-old couple, he and 39, were found dead in their bedroom.

The whole community is now upset and sad from what happened. They can’t believe what happened, as until that day they seemed to be ordinary people, dedicated to their own three children.

The facts occurred late afternoon of Friday 28 July. Precisely in the house where the family lived, in via Parini, in the district of Monteruscellolocated in the city of Pozzuoli, in the province of Naples.

From what emerged from the first investigations by the police Antonio DiRazzaaged 49, at the height of a quarrel, allegedly hit his wife with a firearm.

Subsequently, he would have pointed that same weapon at himself and would have performed the extreme gesture, which shocked everyone. Until that day the two never showed any problems and therefore the Why of what happened, is still a mystery.

At the moment the hypothesis of the crime seems to be the most accredited, but the police are now carrying out all the investigations. The purpose is precisely to understand why and if everything happened to culmination of a dispute.

Crime in Pozzuoli, what emerged about the couple’s children

The two spouses had three 3 children, all minors, of 16, 13 and 8 years old. From what transpired, in those minutes they were in another room of the house and would have heard i shots.

Subsequently, together with their neighbors, they asked for the intervention of the doctors and also of the agents. The latter entered the room, found the bodies on the ground and near them, theweapon used for the crimesthe.

Antonio Di Razza and his wife Angela Jewel they were well known in the city, having lived there for several years now. Now they are all shocked for what happened.