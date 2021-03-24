The elderly couple began acting in outfits that were in vogue in different decades of the last century, and became famous on the net. The relevant material is published by the Daily Mail.

Anne, 52, and Danny Shearer, 57, from a village in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, wear exclusively vintage clothing and regularly shop for cheap 1940s and 1950s style items from thrift stores and eBay. … According to the spouses, they are often stopped on the street by passers-by, amazed by their “time-turned-back” outfits.

A husband and wife who work at a local college prefer old clothes because of economy and ethics – such things are not harmful to the environment. In the photos they post on social media, the woman poses in bright old-fashioned outfits with retro accessories, and the man often appears in tweed jackets. As such, they go grocery shopping, shop at the pharmacy, walk the streets and travel.

According to the woman, her interest in the fashion of past eras appeared thanks to her grandmother, who, until very old age, watched her appearance and dressed glamorously.

“I wasn’t confident enough to dress the way I want until I was 40. About eight years ago I decided to wear vintage dresses every day, and since then I have been doing this, ”the heroine of the article admitted. She also noted that shopping at thrift stores makes her happy as she loves to find “treasures.”

In addition, the woman stressed that over the past six years she had not bought anything new. The exception to this rule is underwear. She named a scarlet trouser suit for two pounds sterling (208 rubles) and a black velvet dress, which she bought for 16 pounds sterling (1665 rubles), as her favorite outfits.

The couple also said that while traveling abroad, attention to them only increases, as tourists come up to them and ask them to take a photo together.

In July 2020, pensioners who own a laundry starred in things their customers forgot and became famous online. Wanji, 83, and Sho-Er, 84, complained of boredom, so their grandson asked the couple to pose for things that had been lying around for over 10 years. One of the publications went viral, as a result of which almost 100 thousand people subscribed to the couple’s page in a few weeks.