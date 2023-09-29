Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Italian Adamo Guerra staged his suicide in 2013 and started a new life in Greece 10 years ago. © Facebook/Stol.it

An Italian man who faked suicide to abandon his family goes on trial. He had been living secretly in Greece for ten years.

Imola – His staged suicide, which left his family in Italy in deep mourning for ten years, is now becoming a serious matter for a family man. The man who faked his death to start a new life in Greece without his wife and two daughters has been tracked down and is now facing trial.

Staged suicide: father of a family in court – he lived secretly in Greece for ten years

The tragic story began a decade ago, in 2013, when Adamo Guerra faked his suicide. The man left three letters before he left. The first was addressed to his parents, the second to a colleague and the third to his ex-wife Raffaella Borghi, among others the Corriere della Sera reported.

In all of them, the Italian, who comes from the small town of Lugo, wrote something similar: “I never wanted to hurt you, but unfortunately it’s time to end it.” Because of the debt he incurred with his business, he decided to leave.

Everyone thought he was dead, then Adamo showed up in Greece

Although his body was never found, the father’s family assumed that Adamo Guerra was dead. Police investigations also suggested that he drowned in the sea. In 2014, the Bologna public prosecutor’s office stopped the investigation and classified his disappearance as a “probable suicide”.

For years it remained quiet – until recently Adamo Guerra suddenly appeared, now 56 years old and doing well, in Patras, a port city in Greece. A team from the Rai program “Chi l’ha visto?” tracked down the Italian.

Italian TV show was looking for him: Man has been living secretly in Greece for years – now an unexpected turnaround

Ten years after Adamo Guerra faked his suicide, the shocking truth emerged: it turned out he had taken a ferry to Greece that night in 2013. There he built a new life for himself and founded a service agency. So the man is not only alive, but enjoys excellent health. His “widow,” who had thought him dead for a decade, could hardly hide her astonishment and, above all, her deep disappointment and bitterness.

“Neither a husband nor a father”: Wife has to see in TV show that her husband is alive

On the Italian television show “Chi l’ha visto” she saw her husband alive, sitting in an office and working. The confrontation in the television studio made her disappointment and bitterness clear. “For me he is neither a man nor a father,” Borghi commented on the shocking truth about her ex-husband.

Staged suicide: father of a family turns up alive – “awakening after a bad dream”.

Raffaella Borghi describes the story as “an awakening after a bad dream.” What motivated Adamo Guerra to suddenly disappear and leave his daughters, then 12 and 16 years old, remains a mystery to them. “He’s not a man, he’s not a father,” she tells him Corriere della Sera. She adds ironically that at least the family “was able to avoid the funeral.” Her eldest daughter had a baby some time ago: “He’s a grandfather and doesn’t even know it,” said the Italian.

Italian fakes suicide – in court for violating family support obligations

Guerra’s escape from his duties will now cost him dearly. The now 56-year-old must answer before the Ravenna public prosecutor’s office for violating family duties of care, leaving his home, evading the duties of parental responsibility and the role of a spouse.

According to current Italian case law, which also grants victims compensation for “moral damage,” Adamo Guerra could be sentenced to high compensation payments. “Anyone who disappears into thin air in the presence of underage children is certainly violating his obligation to support his offspring,” emphasizes Enrico Al Mureden, professor of civil law at the University of Bologna, opposite Il Tempo. The trial is scheduled for January 2024.