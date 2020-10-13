Hus | Market Court: Hus commissioned DNA analyzes for millions, neglected tendering

Hus’ internal audit addressed the lack of competition in the summer of 2019.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District Hus has neglected the tender and violated the procurement law, the Market Court states in its decision. On Monday, the Market Court issued two decisions in which it imposed fines of 70,000 euros and 40,000 euros on Hus.

The omissions that led to the higher penalty payment are related to DNA analysis services that Hus has ordered over the years from several companies in the industry. However, no procurement decisions or written procurement agreements were made for the orders until the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) started the investigation. KKV also took the matter to the Market Court.

In its report, Hus’s procurement unit said that in 2017–2019, DNA analyzes were ordered from a total of 121 service providers. In its reply, the Procurement Unit told the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority that the doctor selects the study and the service provider on a case-by-case basis.

A few of the service providers that did the most DNA analysis were asked for a quote via email. Hus did not enter into a written contract with them in accordance with the Procurement Act either.

Based on the billing data of the Hus procurement unit, genetic research was acquired between November 2018 and the end of September 2019 worth more than two million euros.

The second failure to tender concerned the procurement of equipment and supplies for the vacuum treatment of wounds. These orders were placed from four companies with which prices were negotiated by e-mail but the competition was not legally conducted under market law. Disposable equipment was purchased during the year for more than EUR 600,000 and for longer-term use for less than EUR 400,000.

Market law notes that DNA analysis services are social and health services that will have to be put out to tender from € 400,000 onwards.

In August, the Market Court imposed a penalty payment of EUR 50,000 on Hus for failing to tender for the procurement of waste bags and tissue papers in 2018–2019. The value of these acquisitions was approximately one and a half million euros.

In the summer of 2019, an internal investigation by Hus revealed that numerous purchases in the hospital district had not been put out to tender, with a monetary value of at least EUR 40 million per year. CEO of Hus Juha Tuominen At the time, it considered that the decentralized procurement model used by Hus had not worked and did not provide sufficient transparency.