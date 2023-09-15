Hus crisis | Melis suffered for weeks in unbearable pain without getting treatment – Only paying a private doctor brought help

The young musician had to struggle for a week with a severe nervous breakdown without getting help. Due to overcrowding in healthcare, more and more people have to wait too long to receive treatment.

Helsinki Melis Hakkarainen, 28, remembers well the moments of despair a couple of years ago. He suddenly started having nerve pain, which eventually became completely unbearable.

In the end, Hakkarainen could not stay in the same position for more than ten minutes. However, due to the congested surgery queue, there was no relief in sight.

HS tells Melis’ story because of the healthcare crisis. In addition to the problems in primary care, worrying news has also started to trickle out from the side of specialized medical care.

HS told Mati from Helsinki last week the story. Matti feels that his cancer was able to spread partly because health care did not progress at Hus despite the patient’s efforts.

Husi’s congestion has worsened especially after the corona pandemic.

Lower back the pain started in July 2020, when Melis Hakkarainen was with her friend in Rauma.

“It started at night. It was really hard to get up. The pain resembled a witch’s arrow, so I thought it would pass soon”.

It was the other way around. Hakkarai, who was studying musicology at the time, was tormented by nerve pain that radiated along his back thighs and calves all the way to his toes.

He went to see a physiotherapist, but the movements he instructed worsened the pain. At the reception of the Student Health Foundation (YTHS), they were told to take painkillers.

In September, Hakkarainen received a referral to a physiatrist, who referred him to Hus for magnetic resonance imaging. He got to the filming in November and the results came in December. However, while waiting for the results of the scan, the pain gradually intensified.

“I received medicine for nerve pain. I was told there was nothing to worry about. Because I’m young, active and basically healthy, the pain will probably go away by itself.”

However, this did not happen.

In December Melis’ magnetic resonance imaging revealed that it is a bulging of the disc, which causes severe nerve pain. Hakkarainen was further assured that the pain would go away on its own.

“I started to get frustrated because the pain significantly hindered my daily life. I couldn’t put socks on by myself, I couldn’t bend over, and eventually I couldn’t even sit in the same position for more than ten minutes.”

On the night before Boxing Day, the pain got so bad that Hakkarainen could not straighten his right leg forward or walk straight.

“I was only able to sleep for a couple of hours. I woke up feeling like my right foot was on fire and I couldn’t be.”

In Hus’ emergency room, he received a pain spike and another strong painkiller.

“The nurse was nice and said, listen, tomorrow this will be over. In retrospect, I can say that the assessment was wrong.”

Hakkarainen describes the period from Boxing Day night as dark.

“Despite three painkillers, I was only able to sleep a few hours a day. I couldn’t stay in any position for more than ten minutes.”

Because of the pain, my whole life was on pause. The hobby was not successful, the graduate thesis did not progress and the days consisted mainly of walking, because being in one place produced pain.

Hakkarainen was supposed to see Hus for surgery, but due to congestion in the queues, the surgery date was not announced.

During January 2021, he was in contact with several treatment units and visited the emergency room twice because his legs were failing and he had problems urinating.

“Walking home from the emergency room in January, I thought that this kind of life is not worth living. I knew I wouldn’t be able to cope with the pain for several more weeks.”

Hakkarainen according to him, the worst thing was precisely the uncertainty of how long it would take before the pain would stop. Physiatry’s phone services were busy, and even going to the place didn’t help.

Finally, the young musician sought help from a private person.

“That Orthopedist was the first person who actually saw the situation and promised to see if he could advance my situation in the surgery queue.”

The orthopedist was helpful and Hakkarainen got an appointment for surgery at the end of January.

The operation was successful and the pain disappeared. Heavy pain medication caused withdrawal symptoms for a couple of weeks, but after that life returned to normal and Hakkarainen graduated from musicology studies in the spring of 2022.

Now he studies music education at the Sibelius Academy and works as a musician and producer alongside his studies.

“I have thought about how it would have turned out if I hadn’t had the strength to demand treatment for myself and had been so lucky with the orthopedist. How can it be that the situation goes so far and it is seen, but still nothing can be done.”

Hakkarainen the experience is by no means the only one of its kind.

Husi’s chief medical officer Markku Mäkijärvi says that access to treatment has deteriorated especially since 2019.

“Unfortunately, the availability of treatment has weakened significantly.”

Chief medical officer Markku Mäkijärvi says that access to treatment has suffered especially after the corona virus. In some patients waiting for treatment, the symptoms worsen, requiring more demanding measures.

The situation has weakened especially in the post-corona period. For example, the number of people waiting more than six months to receive treatment has almost doubled compared to the beginning of 2021, when Hakkarainen was in the surgery queue.

At the moment, there are more than 37,000 people in Husi’s surgery queue if you add up all treatment areas. Of these, more than 25,000 are covered by the treatment guarantee and more than 7,000 of them have had to wait in line for more than six months.

Care guarantee is a promise of access to treatment in a reasonable time. The evaluation takes into account the urgency of the treatment.

For example, non-urgent surgery should be available within six months. In special care, the need for treatment must be evaluated within three weeks of arrival at the hospital or other special care unit.

“The number of people waiting for treatment always increases during the summer holidays. From the beginning of autumn, the queues are longer, because there are more referrals from primary health care and during the summer holiday season, it is necessary to focus on urgent activities,” says Mäkijärvi.

Treatment declining availability is a problem for patients, society, and healthcare.

“During the treatment queue, some patients’ symptoms get worse, so they may have to undergo more difficult surgery or emergency surgery, and the risk of complications may increase. While waiting for treatment, the ability to work may also decrease or may end up being incapacitated,” says Mäkijärvi.

According to Mäkijärvi, it is possible that the growth of Husi’s treatment queues could be stopped during the fall. However, according to him, shortening the queues in the near future seems very unlikely at the moment.

“The number of people waiting for treatment can be related to the fact that 84,000 surgeries are performed in Hus every year and 670,000 patients are treated. Of course, the majority get the treatment they need on schedule.”