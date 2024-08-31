Fabian Hürzeler remains unbeaten as coach of Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. The promoted coach of FC St. Pauli fought for a 1:1 (0:1) draw with FC Arsenal in the English football championship.

The brilliant German international Kai Havertz had put the Gunners in the lead with a spectacular lob in the 38th minute. After Arsenal’s Declan Rice was sent off with a second yellow card in the 49th minute, Joao Pedro (58th) equalized for Hürzeler’s team.