There are thousands of titles aimed at women, there are very few that focus on “Feminist revolutions. This is the purpose of the Breaking “, a “Mook” (either a book and a newspaper) which comes out Thursday in bookstores. Four women are at the origin, Lucie Geoffrey, Emmanuelle Josse, Marion Pillas and Marie Barbier, former journalist of Humanity.

Created by subscription, without advertising, this quarterly gives food for thought on all feminist movements in 162 pages, everything that moves, everything that questions in the post #MeToo period on the relationship between men and women. The review is “Created and directed by women, to give a voice to women, and to make their experiences and their struggles visible”, explain the four foundresses. They even consider it a chance that feminism is “Far from constituting a big united family”, because “A thought in motion is a living thought”.

The review upsets, irritates but encourages reflection

La Déferlante wants to be “A receptacle for the intellectual ferment of the post- # MeToo era” . And involves and discusses people from “Various intellectual and militant currents, from the materialist tradition to queer thought, from the criticism of“ republican universalism ”to the horizons opened up by decolonial reflections”.

The least we can say is that this first issue reflects this premise: the interview between writer Annie Ernaux and director Céline Sciamma is exhilarating. These two creators, from different universes and generations, are an absolute example of sorority and the possibility of creating something in common. Ditto for the report, in Chile, with these women of the Las Tesis collective who move mentalities by singing. A dossier that deconstructs the place of girls in children’s cartoons, enlightening contributions:the Breaking jostles, sometimes irritates, but always leads to reflection. It is a tool that fills a gap in the press landscape.