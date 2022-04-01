Image: manufacturer

hurry up

The North Face company calls its “innovative sole architecture” for trail running shoes, which it introduced last year, Vectiv. The latest model is the Vectiv Enduris II for 140 euros. According to the manufacturer, this is the most cushioned shoe in the range, designed for long distances and great comfort. A 3-D TPU plate is designed to ensure a responsive walking experience, a rocker midsole in two levels of hardness, a thicker midsole and a breathable mesh upper are other features of the running shoe. Like the other Vectiv models, the Enduris II is available in a male and female specific fit. (ll.)