After two months of “sterile discussions”, nothing is going well at L’Équipe. All the unions of journalists, executives and employees have filed a call for a 24-hour strike from Friday afternoon, following “management’s refusal to modify its project and the conditions for the departure of the PES (Plan de “Safeguard” of employment) “, whose employees are requesting the withdrawal. In the hours preceding, 115 reporters from L’Équipe, Le Mag and France Football had expressed, in a letter to their management, their concerns for the maintenance of quality information after a strong reduction of posts. In all these last weeks, more than 180 employees from several sectors of the group (publishers, iconographers, visual unit…) who have in separate letters made known their opposition to the project.

The oldest targeted

“We are facing a wall,” begins Denis Pérez, representative of the SNJ-CGT. He looks back on two months of “bulldozer policy”: Jean-Louis Pelé, the director general, wanted to go so quickly, and “to stop the consultation on December 31, before the three months!” », That the Dirrecte (work direction), called him to order. Is management in such a rush to get it over with? It seems that the oldest employees – and the most “expensive” – ​​are targeted, in an internal note on the “philosophy” of the PES extolling the “intergenerational principle of solidarity”, which the general manager sent without informing the presenters of the employees.

Sports that have disappeared from the pages

The editorial staff, exhausted by already difficult working conditions, is as concerned about the fate of those who will stay as of those who will leave. “We would like the starting base to be the one calculated in 2018,” explains Denis Pérez. But management says they refuse to see people leave with suitcases! », He chokes. While “the Amaury group continued to earn money in the midst of the pandemic” by organizing the Tour de France and Paris-Dakar in particular, it would prefer to “keep shareholders’ dividends much more surely than the employment of journalists”, say the journalists. signatories of the reporters’ letter. The latter also point out the difficulties, “shortly before the Olympic deadlines (2021 and 2024)” to ensure “the regular monitoring of entire disciplines, so-called” small sports “individual or collective, which have nevertheless made the history and the richness of our newspaper ”. “The sails have already fallen,” recalls Denis Pérez, “sports have disappeared from our pages, from the site, even football or rugby clubs are subcontracted. “

Shift to video

Last week, a first meeting of “negotiations” took place, and another is scheduled for Tuesday. Without too many illusions, according to the unions. Because the group has accelerated a change of course, favoring digital, as shown by the forecasts for hiring young journalists (“at low cost” according to the SNJ-CGT) for the website provided for by the plan and the appointment on 4 January from Laurent Prudhomme, the former boss of Eurosport France, responsible for “developing the video offer, on television as on the web”. A shift that worries paper employees … While waiting for the deadline of Tuesday, a step before the end of the consultation period, on January 29, the unions do not rule out a renewal of the strike decided yesterday, “every day at 16 hours “.