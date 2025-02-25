The Board of Directors has agreed that it is preferable for the group to continue focused on reducing the debt and strengthening its liquidity position

The Board of Directors of Hurry, at its meeting held on Tuesday, He has ruled out opt To a new television license, choosing to focus all its efforts on the business lines that currently develops in a hurry, both in the press and on radio.

As the company has notified the National Commission of Markets and Securities (CNMV), the Council has analyzed the project presented by the executive president of Hurry Media to launch a new television channel when the new license in Spain is proceeded.

«After analyzing the aforementioned project, the Board of Directors has decided that Prisa does not opt ​​for the new television license, focusing all its efforts on the business lines that currently develops average, both in press and radio, which have the full support of its readers and listeners, as the magnificent results obtained prove, thus discarding the return to the television market, ”he said.

The Board of Directors has also agreed that the group Continue focused on reducing debt and reinforce its liquidity position, “in line with the efforts made in recent years, thanks to those that the debt ratio on Ebitda is currently at the lowest level since 2005.”