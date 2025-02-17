Hurry has risen 5.64% before the offer launched by a group of Spanish shareholders led by José Miguel Conteras, director of contents of the group, to buy the country for 450 million euros and the SER chain, as has advanced electionomista.es The action of the editorial group has come to revalue along the stock market up to about 10%, finally closing at 0.34 euros per share.

Analysts positively value this operation as it would allow the group to reduce their debt substantially and focus on their most profitable business, that of the Santillana publishing house. Among these shareholders, in addition to Contreras, also is Global Alconaba, a company headed by Andrés Varela, one of the founders of Globomedia, with 7% of the capital; Adolfo Utor, owner of Balearia, who has another 5.4%, and Diego Prieto, founder and president of the SSG group, a company dedicated to health transport, with another 3.1%. Sources of this group consulted by this newspaper explain that “we present an initial offer a year ago as a result of Oughourlian to express their availability to sell the media and the proposal is still open,” in full battle for action control.

These shareholders, who have the support of the Government, want to focus on the creation of a large leftist media group, for which it has also promoted a television network outside Oughourlian, which opposed the project. According to the sources consulted, the confrontation between Oughourlian, the Spanish shareholders and the Board of Directors of Hurry at this total moment. In the company they accuse him, in addition to having opposed the television launch, he is now overturned in looking for an approach to the Popular Party And to also try a business split in America, something that no one shares within the company. The plan, with which Oughourlian also intends to subtract power from Carlos Nuñez, a medium -rich executive president, goes through promoting the American business outside the rest, without even ruling out a possible sale.

Among other countries, Hurry has assets in Mexico, the US, Colombia or Chile. In the US, the company has two radio operations in Los Angeles and Miami, a city where it is a radio leader in Spanish. It also has GLR Networks, producer and distributor of programs and commercial spaces with about 60 affiliated stations. In Mexico, Prisa Radio operates through Radiopolis, 50% participated in Televisa and in which the Spanish group has the management. In Colombia it owns Caracol Radio, undisputed leader of the market and one of the most prestigious chains in Latin America and in Chine is the owner of the leading radio conglomerate in the country, Ibero -American Radio.