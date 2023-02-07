Home page politics

The Russian troops have meanwhile almost completely surrounded Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. The news ticker on the military developments in the Ukraine war.

Update from February 7, 8:42 p.m.: Ukrainian border guards prevented a group of 13 conscripts from escaping. The men from the Kyiv and Chernivtsi areas were traveling in two minibuses in the border area with Romania, according to a statement by the authority on Tuesday. The Ukrainians, aged between 22 and 52, planned to walk over the mountains to Romania, sources said. If you try to cross the border illegally, you could be fined or even imprisoned.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian parliament extended the martial law and mobilization imposed last February because of the Russian invasion until May. Conscripts between the ages of 18 and 60 are only allowed to leave the country in exceptional cases.

February 7 update at 6:13 p.m: Putin’s troops are making “successful” progress in the battle for Bakhmut. This was announced by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu after a meeting with army leaders. The information could not be checked independently.

“The United States and its allies” would delay the conflict for as long as possible, Shoigu said. “To this end, they have begun to supply heavy offensive weapons and openly encourage Ukraine to capture our territories. Such steps draw NATO countries into the conflict and could lead to an unpredictable escalation.”

Ukraine-News: Russians probably save ammunition because of major offensive

Update from February 7, 12:22 p.m.: Putin’s troops are apparently preparing at full speed against a new major offensive in the Ukraine war. Details were described loudly by Serhiy Hajday, governor of the Luhansk region CNN in a television interview. The Russian army would hoard ammunition and build up reserves in eastern Ukraine: “They are saving ammunition because they are preparing for the large-scale offensive,” Hajdaj is quoted as saying.

In addition, the Russian military continues to mobilize masses of troops for the Ukraine war, according to the governor. In his opinion, there are tens of thousands of newly mobilized people in the occupied Luhansk region alone. “The biggest threat is the crowd,” Hajdaj said, according to CNN. “It’s a huge monster at war with us, and it has immense resources. There are too many of them.”

Update from February 7th, 11:45 am: In Ukraine, martial law has been extended again by 90 days. It is already the fifth extension. According to media reports, 348 MPs voted for it. 226 votes would have been necessary.

General mobilization was also extended. With a few exceptions, men of draft age between 18 and 60 are still subject to an exit ban. The regulation is provisionally valid until May 20th.

Ukraine-News: Military circles estimate the timing of the expected major offensive

Update from February 7th, 11:13 am: On the anniversary of the Ukraine war around February 24, Russian President Putin could be planning a new major offensive. Possibly Putin strikes earlier: Like them Financial Times citing Ukrainian military circles, the major Russian offensive could begin within the next ten days.

According to the US Institute for the Study on War, the Kremlin is in a hurry to launch an offensive before Western military aid arrives in Ukraine. Russia also wants to forestall the spring thaw as it brings muddy soils that hamper rapid offensive moves.

A Russian soldier fires a Giatsint-B 152mm howitzer towards Ukrian positions. (Archive) © IMAGO/Alexander Galperin

Update from February 7th, 10:33 am: Russia has continued to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure: according to Ukraine, the Russian army fired almost 40 projectiles at the city of Marhanets on the right bank of the Dnipro during the night, hitting several power lines. This is reported by Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the regional council, according to the Ukrainian news portal The Kyiv Independent.

A pumping station was also without power due to the attack, which is why nine settlements are currently without a water supply.



The attack also hit four apartment buildings and a gas line, the official said. There were no dead or injured.

In addition, Russian troops fired at the area around the city of Nikopol with heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers during the night.

Ukraine-News: Putin’s offensives doomed to fail – because two key factors are missing

Update from February 7, 9:45 a.m.: Russia is apparently not making any progress with its new offensives in the Ukraine war. According to a statement by the British Ministry of Defence, the secret services came to this conclusion. The Russian troops only managed to conquer “several hundred meters” per week. “This is almost certainly because Russia now lacks the ammunition and maneuvering units needed for successful offensives.”

British intelligence suspects that Russian commanders are pursuing unrealistic goals due to political pressure from the Kremlin, which they are unable to achieve with their undermanned and inexperienced units. The Russian leadership will continue to demand progress, but it remains “unlikely that Russia will be able to build up the forces needed to significantly influence the outcome of the war in the coming weeks,” it said.

Ukraine-News: Russians encircle Bachmut – Ukraine reoccupies the front

February 7 update at 6:34 am: The bloody struggles for Bachmut continues. Russian troops have almost completely encircled the eastern Ukrainian city. In view of the intensified attacks, the Ukrainian army is forced to move troops to the front that were actually intended for later offensive actions.

In his most recent video speech, Volodymyr Zelenskyj reported on new appointments. These are people “who can defend themselves most effectively against the current threats,” said the Ukrainian president. In general, military experience should be combined with management work in local and central administration. In addition, new brigades of the National Guard, the police and the border guard are being formed.

Ukraine-News: Wagner boss Prigozhin reports bombing of Bakhmut

Update from February 6, 8:30 p.m.: Yevgeny Prigozhin publishes a video from a cockpit. “We bombed Bachmut,” says the Wagner boss into the camera – and demands a duel with Selenskyj. “Volodymyr Oleksandrovych (Zelenskyj’s middle name) we have landed,” said Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s cook”, sitting in a cockpit at the camera. “We bombed Bachmut. Tomorrow I will fly a MiG-29. If you want, we’ll meet in the air.”

Drones in the Ukraine war: Russia and Iran are probably planning a joint factory

First report from February 6th: Kyiv/Washington – Iran is said to have sent drones to Russia as early as August 2022 – a few weeks later the armed forces repeatedly attacked targets in Ukraine with Iranian kamikaze drones. Now the country is apparently expanding its drone aid for Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

Moscow and Tehran are planning a drone factory in Russia. Up to 6,000 of the missiles for the attack on Ukraine are to be manufactured there. This is reported by the US Institute for War Studies (ISW), citing statements by unnamed US officials.

The Russian military blogger Boris Rozhin (Telegram handle “Colonel Kassad” with a good 350,000 followers on the channel) posted that the Russian military group Lobaev Arms should take over the production, it said in the ISW status report from February 5 onwards. The information could not be checked independently.

Reports that Russia is using drones (symbol image) from Iran in the Ukraine war are piling up. © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

Moscow’s helpers in the Ukraine war: weapons from Iran

Only on Friday (February 3) did the US government under President Joe Biden expand its sanctions against Iran in support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Specifically, the new measures are directed, among other things, against executives of the company Paravar Pars, which produces drones of the Shahed type, which are also supplied to Russia, according to an official statement.

Offensive in the Ukraine war: Selenskyj fears “symbolic action”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President is warning of a “symbolic action” by the Russian occupiers on February 24. It would be the anniversary of the Russian invasion of his country. There are already numerous reports and indications, said Volodymyr Zelenskyj in his most recent video speech.

Russia wants to take revenge for the defeats of the past year. “We have noticed that the pressure on various front areas and also in the information area has increased.” The situation in the Donetsk region is currently particularly difficult. (frs with material from dpa and AFP)