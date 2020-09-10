In collective reminiscence, this Pageant has established itself as the primary Pageant of Humanity. On September 7, 1930, the Communist Occasion organized a rustic occasion on the sidelines of the primary congress of the protection committees of Humanity (CDH) summoned to Bezons. In truth, this Pageant is a part of an already lengthy custom.

As Noëlle Gérôme and Danielle Tartakowsky confirmed of their pioneering work, “Commerce union, socialist, anarchist after which communist organizations have actually been within the behavior of organizing for the reason that flip of the century and from the primary good days of collective walks or nation festivals which convey collectively a couple of tens to a couple thousand members”. It’s in all probability the one militant exercise that we go to as a household. We then meet with associates to share a pleasing second, sporting or musical.

Apart from 1925, when the Pageant was banned, the newspaper Humanity organizes, immediately or not directly, every year from 1921 to 1929, between June and September, a big gathering each common and festive within the Paris suburbs, most frequently within the clearing of the Quatres Cèdres, within the city of Garches, on the west of Paris.

The 1928 version is well-known, due to a silent black and white movie, saved by Ciné-Archives. This gathering – formally organized by the Union of Commerce Unions of the Paris Area (CGTU) – is well-known due to this movie seen on the web site of the affiliation, which manages the audiovisual fund of the Communist Occasion.

In a couple of minutes, the pictures shot virtually 100 years in the past by a person named Silka present the occasion because the organizers wished it to be. The political character is affirmed from the start of the movie. We discover in full dialogue a person, recognized as a “dismissed” of the general public transport firm of the Paris area (TCRP). This doesn’t forestall the operator from emphasizing the festive dimension. A bloodbath recreation is organized on an unidentified stand, the place members are, amongst others, invited to focus on the Minister of the Inside Albert Sarraut or the boss of car factories André Citroën. Sports activities video games are additionally supplied akin to operating or sack racing. The cultural half exhibits ladies dancing in entrance of spectators on the “Algerian nouba” stand. This content material – political, sporting, cultural – is constitutive of this system of the Fête de l’Humanité even earlier than it says its identify.

“Bezons ‘day should embrace a date within the historical past of our staff’ struggles”, such is the ambition affirmed the identical day within the communist day by day newspaper.

Two months earlier, the choice was taken – on the request of the Communist Worldwide – to relaunch the protection of the newspaper. A normal meeting of the hundred or so present committees was convened on July 27, 1930 at La Bellevilloise with a view to outline their objective. The principle position of the CDH will probably be to promote the newspaper with a view to considerably enhance its circulation, a vital measure to get out of the disaster that the communist day by day goes by means of. Administration of Humanity hopes to construct up a big community of volunteer distributors – to the chagrin of the newspaper carriers’ cooperative – chargeable for distributing particular editions and even the day by day Sunday version.

A provisional directorate was arrange, chargeable for organizing the motion on the nationwide degree. It’s composed within the picture of the range of the communist motion in France and consists of newspaper delegates, communist officers, CGTU commerce unionists, leaders of associations akin to Secours rouge worldwide or the Mates of the Soviet Union. , representatives of cooperative circles and elected Communists from the Parisian suburbs.

Within the course of, it was determined to provide a festive character to the primary congress of CDH. From August 13, the political significance of the Pageant is affirmed on daily basis within the columns of the day by day. Alternatively, this system is barely talked about allusively and solely twice. In line with Noëlle Gérôme and Danielle Tartakowsky, the leisure half “Rests furthermore solely on the goodwill of artists and musicians having answered the decision of the newspaper”.

Lastly, the rain, which immediately started to fall, prevents “The superb artists who had generously supplied their help” to happen. The previous city corridor of Bezons, positioned in the course of the park, is used for shelter. Maurice Thorez sings there the P’tit Quinquin. The rain having stopped, the brand new secretary normal of the Communist Occasion speaks within the absence of the director of the newspaper, eliminated for well being causes.

Within the version of Humanity the following day, Daniel Renoult – who has collaborated with the newspaper since 1908 – congratulates himself on the day earlier than: “Regardless of the communication difficulties and the unsure then dangerous climate, a number of thousand staff (…) got here operating, responding to the decision of the Occasion for the Protection of Humanity of Jaurès and Lenin. “

This Pageant thus turns into the primary in an extended collection organized, to not save the newspaper, however to help it financially. A propaganda card, specifically edited for the event, is offered for 1 franc. The ancestor of the help voucher – which is born on the event of the Fête de Bezons – additionally symbolizes the creation of a Pageant not fairly just like the others.