Hurricanes | The Philippines is evacuating its northern coast due to an approaching typhoon

The typhoon, named Doksuri, is expected to hit the three islands or pass them very close at sea by Wednesday afternoon local time.

In Southeast Asia The Philippine government has ordered the evacuation of part of the country’s northern coast as a powerful typhoon approaches the region.

So far, the maximum wind speed in Doksur has been 185 kilometers per hour. Officials in the Philippines warn that some low-lying areas may face storm surges three meters high. Landslides caused by heavy rains may occur in the mountains of the northern part of the Philippines.

The typhoon is expected to continue its journey in the second half of the week to eastern China and Taiwan.

Every year, several big storms hit the island nation of the Philippines.