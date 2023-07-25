Tuesday, July 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hurricanes | The Philippines is evacuating its northern coast due to an approaching typhoon

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Hurricanes | The Philippines is evacuating its northern coast due to an approaching typhoon

The typhoon, named Doksuri, is expected to hit the three islands or pass them very close at sea by Wednesday afternoon local time.

In Southeast Asia The Philippine government has ordered the evacuation of part of the country’s northern coast as a powerful typhoon approaches the region.

The typhoon, named Doksuri, is expected to hit the three islands or pass them very close at sea by Wednesday afternoon local time.

So far, the maximum wind speed in Doksur has been 185 kilometers per hour. Officials in the Philippines warn that some low-lying areas may face storm surges three meters high. Landslides caused by heavy rains may occur in the mountains of the northern part of the Philippines.

The typhoon is expected to continue its journey in the second half of the week to eastern China and Taiwan.

Every year, several big storms hit the island nation of the Philippines.

#Hurricanes #Philippines #evacuating #northern #coast #due #approaching #typhoon

See also  Basketball Basketball pioneer Lusia Harris has died - is still the only woman officially drafted into the NBA
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Le Mans” was absent from the “Germans” training

"Le Mans" was absent from the "Germans" training

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result