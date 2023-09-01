Hurricanes | Super typhoon Saola is passing by the sea close to China’s million cities

Due to the arrival of the typhoon, hundreds of flights have been canceled and workplaces and schools have been closed.

1.9. 10:25 | Updated 1.9. 21:23

South China at sea, super typhoon Saola is approaching the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, blowing at approximately 58 meters per second.

Cities of millions are not expected to be directly in the eye of the storm, but because of the typhoon, hundreds of flights have been canceled and workplaces and schools have been closed.

According to the Hong Kong Meteorological Observatory, Saola will pass Hong Kong by 50-100 kilometers, curving to the south. According to the center, the typhoon will cause storm floods in the coastal area.

Hong Kong’s typhoon warning was raised to the highest possible level on Friday. The highest level of warning has been issued to Hong Kong only 16 times since World War II. According to the Hong Kong Weather Service, the wind speed of the storm was already close to 33 meters per second and it was expected to increase further.

“Do not go outside and stay away from unprotected windows and doors. Make sure you have a place to take cover,” the weather service advised.

According to the Hong Kong authorities, Saola will also bring life-threatening storm surges on the night before Saturday.

“The water may rise to a historically high level. The flooding will be bad: the depth of the flood water will exceed a meter,” the weather service warned.

If Saola were to hit the mainland, it could become one of the strongest typhoons seen in China’s Guangdong province in decades.