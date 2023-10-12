Mexico’s Pacific coast states suffered a double whammy from Hurricane Lidia and Tropical Storm Max, which made landfall this week. At least five people died, there was widespread damage to buildings and electrical wiring, and flooding was reported in several sectors. Meanwhile, authorities warn of heavy rains in several parts of the country.

Lidia rammed the Pacific coast of Mexico. The powerful hurricane made landfall on Tuesday, October 10, as a Category 4 storm. Its impact was felt primarily by the western states of Jalisco and Nayarit.

In the coastal city of Puerto Vallarta, several videos show the destruction of Lidia. Fallen trees, blocked roads and torrential winds. A man died when a tree fell on his vehicle, near the resort of Punta Mita.

“As we saw the evolution of this natural phenomenon, the concern grew, it rose very quickly in category until it reached level 4, it entered directly through Jalisco, but the reality is that, beyond its intensity, the effects were not terrible.” that we could have expected,” said the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro.

We met very early to evaluate the effects after the hurricane #Lidia in Jalisco. I share all the preliminary information with you. Spread the word: pic.twitter.com/IZrligCLS7 — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) October 11, 2023



In Autlán, another person died after the evacuation of the regional hospital, which was flooded due to the rains. Additionally, a man died in the state of Nayarit due to a falling tree in Bahía de Banderas.

Lidia has weakened to a Storm 2, with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) warned that its “remnants will cause very heavy rains in Colima, Jalisco, Sinaloa, Michoacán, Nayarit and Zacatecas.” In addition, precipitation will be recorded in the west, north and northeast of Mexico.

Hurricane Max left two people dead

Lidia’s damage adds to the damage left by Cyclone Max, which made landfall on the South Pacific coast on Monday, October 9. The strongest impact was felt by Guerrero and Michoacán.

Max weakened into a tropical depression, killing two people. A person died after falling into a sinkhole on the Acapulco-Zihuatanejo highway. Another man died swept away by the current in the municipality of Técpan, where rivers overflowing were recorded. It is about a farmer who drowned “trying to save his cattle.”

With the damage in two areas of the Pacific coast, authorities continue with tours to assess the damage and analyze the needs of the population most affected by the storms.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, recognized the support of local authorities and state governments to mitigate the emergency due to the passage of Lidia and Max.

With EFE and Reuters