October 25, 2022
Hurricanes | Hurricane Roslyn moves towards Mexico, hundreds of people evacuated

October 23, 2022
Authorities declared a precautionary alert for four states in western Mexico.

22.10. 20:02 | Updated 7:02

of Mexico on the west coast, preparations are being made for the arrival of hurricane Roslyn. According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the Mexican Meteorological Department, potentially damaging winds, a dangerous storm surge, flash floods and landslides are expected.

Roslyn, now classified as a Category 4 storm, is forecast to hit the state of Nayarit on Sunday morning local time. The NHC predicts that the storm will weaken in the next few hours, but believes that it will at least reach hurricane status when it hits land.

Authorities have declared a precautionary alert for four states in the western part of Mexico. Local authorities in the state of Jalisco have said that several hundred people have been evacuated along the hurricane’s predicted path. In some places, 25 centimeters of rain has been predicted for Jalisco.

It has been estimated in the forecasts that Roslyn would hit the ground near the city of San Blas, which has about 40,000 inhabitants.

Tropical cyclones hit Mexico every year on both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts. They usually take place between May and November.

