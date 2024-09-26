Thursday, September 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hurricanes | Hurricane Helene, which has strengthened to category three, is approaching Florida

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
Hurricanes | Hurricane Helene, which has strengthened to category three, is approaching Florida
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Helen is predicted to be one of the biggest storms in the Gulf of Mexico in decades.

To the triple category an intensified hurricane Helene is approaching Florida, and according to meteorologists it is expected to strengthen even more before making landfall on Thursday evening local time.

“Helene is considered a dangerous hurricane by Air Force hurricane hunters. Maximum winds have increased to 193 kilometers per hour (more than 52 meters per second),” said the message service of the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in X.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) warns that winds could create waves up to six meters high and storm surge along low-lying coasts.

Residents have heeded evacuation orders and fled before the hurricane hit. Helen is predicted to be one of the biggest storms in the Gulf of Mexico in decades.

Helene is expected to make landfall Thursday evening local time on the coast of Big Bend in northern Florida.

of Poweroutage.us by already almost 150,000 households and companies were without electricity in Florida late Thursday evening Finnish time.

#Hurricanes #Hurricane #Helene #strengthened #category #approaching #Florida

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]