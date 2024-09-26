Hurricanes | Hurricane Helene, which has strengthened to category three, is approaching Florida

Hurricanes|Helen is predicted to be one of the biggest storms in the Gulf of Mexico in decades.

To the triple category an intensified hurricane Helene is approaching Florida, and according to meteorologists it is expected to strengthen even more before making landfall on Thursday evening local time.

“Helene is considered a dangerous hurricane by Air Force hurricane hunters. Maximum winds have increased to 193 kilometers per hour (more than 52 meters per second),” said the message service of the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in X.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) warns that winds could create waves up to six meters high and storm surge along low-lying coasts.

Residents have heeded evacuation orders and fled before the hurricane hit. Helen is predicted to be one of the biggest storms in the Gulf of Mexico in decades.

Helene is expected to make landfall Thursday evening local time on the coast of Big Bend in northern Florida.

of Poweroutage.us by already almost 150,000 households and companies were without electricity in Florida late Thursday evening Finnish time.