Hurricanes Greece was hit by a rare median in which at least two people have died

Storm Ianos has moved towards Athens in Greece on Saturday.

In Greece two people have died after a hurricane, or Mediterranean hurricane, hit the ground. The country’s authorities said the matter on Saturday, according to the news agency Reuters.

A storm named Ianos felled trees and caused power outages on Friday in the Peloponnese peninsula and the Ionian Islands. Later, the hurricane moved to central Greece and caused damage, especially in the cities of Karditsa and Farsala.

Authorities say one of the dead, an elderly woman, was found in a village near Farsala. He was found in a flooded house.

Another of the dead, a 63-year-old man, was found in the town of Karditsa near the hospital.

After the storm hit, the rescue service said it had received more than 2,400 requests for help rescuing trapped people, felling trees and pumping water from homes and shops.

According to the Coast Guard, five ships sank off the islands of Zakynthos and Lefkas on Friday.

Saturday the storm reached the region of Attica in Greece, which is also home to the country’s capital, Athens. According to Reuters, no damage has been reported so far.

Train connections between Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki have been suspended.

Low pressure, such as storm Ianos, was first reported in Greece in 1995 and has become somewhat more common in recent years. A similar storm hit the ground in 2018.

In 2017, sudden floods killed 25 people in Greece and left hundreds homeless, Reuters reports.

A storm wind blew in Kefalonia, Greece on Friday.­