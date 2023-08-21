Hurricanes | Death Valley floods, at least one dead in Mexico – Weakened Hurricane Hilary brought heavy rains to Mexico and the United States

At least one person was reported dead in Mexico due to flooding caused by heavy rain.

Hurricane Early on Sunday, Hilary started lashing both the California peninsula in Mexico and the southwestern parts of the United States with heavy rains.

According to the Mexican authorities, at least one person has died in floods caused by heavy rains in Mexico’s Baja California, reported the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC on Sunday. The man tried to drive over the stream with his car, when the floodwaters swept him away. The three children and the woman in the car survived.

Hilary’s rating weakened over the weekend from level four to level two on a five-point scale. The hurricane can still cause extensive damage, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). Catastrophic and life-threatening floods are likely, according to the NHC.

On Saturday afternoon local time, Hilary’s average wind speed peaked at 49 meters per second, the NHC said.

According to the hurricane center forecast, the center of the storm will pass through the southern parts of the state of California on Sunday evening.

Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm before reaching southern California and southern Nevada. Rain could still fall as much as 25 centimeters in places, according to the NHC, and dangerous or catastrophic flooding is expected.

California’s Seal Beach was prepared for a hurricane on Saturday.

to Mexico hurricanes hit every year from both the Pacific and the Atlantic. However, it is rare for them to hit the state of California with tropical storm strength.

Hilary is becoming the first tropical storm to hit southern California in 84 years, told several US media.

The storm is expected to reach all of Southern California, says Los Angeles Times. For much of southern California has been declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

One of California’s worst storms in more than a decade could be coming, warns California emergency services chief Nancy Ward.

“Make no mistake, this is a very, very dangerous and significant storm,” Ward said at a news conference Saturday.

US media CNN’s by People living in Los Angeles have been advised to stay off the streets.

At the same time, city and county officials are trying to get the homeless sheltered from the storm. Many of the city’s homeless live in tents by the river.

The Los Angeles Times is told, that there are 75,000 homeless people in the city. According to CNN, there are more than 170,000 homeless people in the entire state of California.

The New York Times and CNN are reporting flooding in eastern California’s Death Valley National Park on Sunday. According to NYT, the main highway passing through the area is closed due to floods.

The website of the national park by the park’s electricity distribution and communication traffic may also be interrupted and drinking water may run out.

The region is one of the driest in the United States and one of the hottest in the world. Three times the amount of water has already rained in the area on Sunday compared to the whole of August.

According to CNN, the region is predicted to receive more rain during Hilary than it usually does in an entire year.

in Mexico nearly 19,000 troops have been deployed to the states most affected by the storm. Hundreds of workers and vehicles have been prepared for power outages.

Also in the United States, the emergency management agency FEMA has sent labor to the areas where the storm is expected to hit.