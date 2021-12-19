Hurricanes At least 75 people have died in the typhoon in the Philippines

There are still communication links in the worst affected areas.

Southeast Asia The number of typhoons in the Philippines is on the rise. Authorities say at least 75 people have died as a result of this year’s worst hurricane. The storm hit the ground on Thursday.

Yet on saturday reported some of the dozens of deaths. On Sunday morning, the governor of Bohol province, a popular tourist destination Arthur Yap said On Facebookthat 49 new deaths had been recorded on the island. According to him, ten people are still missing on the island and 13 people were injured.

“Communication connections are still broken. Only 21 of the 48 mayors have contacted us, ”Yap said, raising concerns that the number of victims could increase further.

Typhoon hit hardest in the southern and central parts of the country, where it cut off power lines and tore off the roofs of houses. At least 300,000 people were forced to flee their homes.

Thousands of soldiers, police, firefighters and Coast Guard personnel have been sent to rescue areas in the worst affected areas.

The winds reached up to more than 50 meters per second. The heavy rains brought by the typhoon named Rashi also wreaked havoc elsewhere in the country.

