Thursday, December 16, 2021
Hurricanes A powerful typhoon struck the Philippines: More than 90,000 fled their homes

by admin
December 16, 2021
in World
The typhoon caused landslides around a popular tourist destination.

In the Philippines In Southeast Asia, more than 90,000 people have been forced to flee their homes when a powerful typhoon struck an island nation.

The hurricane, named Rai, has hit the southern and central parts of the Philippines hardest.

The country’s population has been warned of very strong winds and heavy rains that could cause severe damage to the environment and lead to floods and landslides.

The typhoon caused landslides around the popular tourist destination of Siargao in the afternoon local time.

The Philippines experiences an average of 20 typhoons a year, a tropical hurricane. The typhoon that has just arrived is estimated to be the strongest in the country this year.

