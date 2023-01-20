The president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, in an official act in Brasilia. DPA via Europa Press

A commonplace has been repeated in recent months to describe the supposed Latin American “turn to the left”. It has some truth if one looks at, for example, recent presidential election results in three South American countries, in chronological order: Boric (Chile), Petro (Colombia) and Lula (Brazil).

These data from reality, plus some analyzes that do not stop expressing a certain voluntarism, refer to such a hypothetical “wave” of leftism. This hypothesis omits several fundamental trends that run – not so underground – to a good part of the region, which has deepened its fragmentation and dispersion. If we were facing a “wave”, whatever its sign, progress would have been made in these aspects at levels at which, for example, the next CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) summit in Buenos Aires on January 24 , would find us less sprawled.

A more careful analysis of the main trends existing today in the region would make us put on the table at least two fundamental issues.

First, the sustained erosion of support for democracy. The Latinobarómetro has been following for years the sequence of the evolution in the perception of democracy in the region. From 2010 to date, support for democracy has decreased ten points.

At first glance, the situation would not seem so serious because after this “slump” 49% of Latin Americans support democracy, 13% authoritarianism, and the population to which the government regime is indifferent would remain high (27%). . This photograph would not seem to paint so badly if one takes into account the serious economic and social deterioration brought about by the pandemic: it caused the number of poor people to increase by more than 50 million in the region.

But beware! Since 2013, dissatisfaction with democracy has been rising: from 51% to 70%. The complete photograph, then, has to do with that extended background feeling of distance and resistance linked, without a doubt, to the increase in poverty and also to the growing citizen insecurity.

Secondly, a dynamic of polarization that is spreading and in which the currents of opinion tend to settle in the extremes. They emphasize an extreme right, very radical and organized, an extreme left, as well as authoritarian and vertical projects that were not expressed or manifested before.

The photograph is not complete if we stay with the very basic question of whether or not one agrees with authoritarianism. Going further, there are now options, dynamics and concrete criteria that transparently translate authoritarian values ​​that are extended and strengthened.

Four examples of these currents; From north to south.

Although in Mexico the administration of López Obrador (AMLO) has been legitimized and enriched with social programs of direct access to millions of beneficiaries, in the visible backdrop it is traversed by authoritarian traits: signs of government interference in the prestigious electoral system and the growing weight of the military institution, both in the crucial field of internal security and in its growing presence in investment and public management of airports, railways and even highways). Relevant fact: AMLO closed his fourth year in office with an approval rating of 55%, levels higher than those of any other Latin American president after that period.

In El Salvador, the vertical and authoritarian logic of Bukele is sustained and deepened, for whom concepts such as due process, separation of powers and others are irrelevant archaisms. Like it or not, this has to do directly with more than 90% support in the polls, one of the highest in the region for whom he has been in office for more than three years. Law and “public order”, above all, is the value that today supports the legitimacy of a ruler who has swept away democratic obligations such as, for example, respect for judicial independence, destroyed since 2021 when Bukele dismissed the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court and the Attorney General.

Peru is going through particularly difficult times. Among those that stand out is the active emergence of the so-called “deep Peru” of the Andes that seeps centuries of marginalization through a wide range of claims that is what is on the streets and highways today. But that, simultaneously, from the same country – today predominantly urban – conservative and even reactionary visions are expressed.

At the same time, Peru is in a convulsion against one of the four countries -the others are Paraguay, Guatemala and Honduras- in which 40% or more of the people surveyed answered nothing less than “I would support a military government instead of democratic government if things get too difficult.” There is a series of perceptions, of growing roots, that turn on a warning light about the democratic future in a society that would seem fertile ground for authoritarian projects.

In a recent national survey in convulsed Peru, for example, support was expressed for certain values ​​that are against international democratic and sovereignly agreed human rights standards. Thus, for example, it stands out that 72% of those surveyed agree with the reinstatement of the death penalty, 73% against equal marriage (today legalized in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Mexico) and 58% against the decriminalization of abortion in the first months. None of that sounds very progressive.

In Brazil, for its part, the adjusted electoral result and the confrontational and coup logic of Bolsonaro and his followers, already had a thunderous chapter in the events that recently occurred in Brasilia. But the criminal proceedings opened against Bolsonaro himself for instigating the crime of which he is accused by the Supreme Court, is a sign that this process of polarization, with a very belligerent extreme right and connected to military and livestock sectors, allows us to conclude that In Brazil, we are still only at the beginning of a very complex period.

In the context of this dynamic, the polarization that everyone talks about summarizes as a concept, in reality, the strengthening of surprisingly radical currents that point very clearly in an extreme direction. This is especially visible and loud as far as the extreme right is concerned.

The radicalism on the extreme left does not seem to have, at first sight, centers of development and expansion of that force. But, without a doubt, the violence and virulence manifested in certain moments of social conflict (such as those experienced in Chile, Colombia and, now, Peru) could be a kind of “tip of the iceberg” to be followed up and taken into consideration. .

In any case, it would be clear that something like this could happen and spread if more progress is not made in building common spaces for dialogue and concertation. The next one from CELAC will probably express something of that. Optimistically, it could be expected that this quote contributes something; starting with vaccinating itself, not repeating within itself the polarization that is sweeping the region today. We will see.

