This Saturday, In the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, tropical storm Debby has originatedwhich has the potential to become a hurricane on its way to the coast of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that The system could make landfall on Sunday night or Monday.bringing with it hurricane conditions.

“The depression has become Tropical Storm Debby over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane warnings have been issued for portions of the Gulf Coast of Florida,” the Miami-based NHC said in a bulletin.

Tropical Depression #Four Advisory 5A: Depression Starting to Move Into the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Warning Issued For Portions of the Florida Keys. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 3, 2024

At the moment, Debby is located about 115 kilometers north of Havana, Cuba, and approximately 160 kilometers west of Key West, Florida. The storm is moving northwest at 24 kilometers per hour, with sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour.

8/3 5pm EDT: There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge flooding from Tropical Storm #Debby along portions of the Gulf coast of Florida from Aripeka to Indian Pass, where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. pic.twitter.com/semaOLdmsO — NHC Storm Surge (@NHC_Surge) August 3, 2024

Debby is expected to continue moving through the Gulf of Mexico, increasing in strength until it reaches the coast of Florida as a hurricane, possibly on Sunday night or Monday. For this reason, Hurricane warnings have been issued for the coastal region from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River.

This is the fourth tropical storm to form in the Atlantic basin since the start of the season on June 1. The previous ones were Alberto, Beryl and Chris, with Beryl reaching category 5, the highest level on the Saffir-Simpson intensity scale.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a very active hurricane season is expected in the Atlantic, with the possible formation of up to thirteen hurricanes, of which up to seven could be of great intensity. In total, Between 17 and 25 storms are forecast to reach sustained winds of more than 62 kilometers per hour.

