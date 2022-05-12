The Spurs win the derby 3-0 thanks to Kane (brace) and Son and move to -1 from the quarterfinal Gunners two days from the end of the championship

It is written Tottenham-Arsenal, it reads … Harry Kane’s house: the Hurricane is rediscovered as a protagonist in the London derby, this time fundamental to earn a place in the Champions League. In the midweek round of the Premier League, the Spurs host the Gunners to recover the match of the 22nd day: Conte’s team is merciless under the net and wins 3-0, dragged by the English center forward who scores a brace and rises to 13 goals in 17 appearances in the North London derby. Two days from the end of the championship, only one point in the standings separates Arsenal (fourth at 66) from Lloris and his teammates: the calendar – on paper – winks at biancoblu, but at this point anything can still happen. See also Highs, lows and rumors in the MLS transfer market

the formations – In the most delicate match of the season, Conte has to do without the bruised Romero and fielded Davinson Sanchez in defense, flanked by Davies and Dier. On the flanks there is still room for Emerson and Sessegnon, on the pitch in place of the injured Doherty and Reguillon, while forward the trident formed by Son, Kane and Kulusevski resists. Arteta responds with Nketiah in the middle of the attack, supported by Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli.

usual jane – In the match at Tottenham Stadium, the Spurs arrogantly re-nominate for a place in the next Champions League. An Arsenal win would have sent Conte’s team down to -7 and arithmetically into the Europa League. However, Kane thought about shuffling the cards, a real black beast for his London cousins. After the initial attempts by Odegaard and Saka, on 22 ‘the hosts took the lead with a penalty, converted by the number 10 and granted for a foul in the area by Cedric. Eleven minutes passed and Arsenal remained in ten, due to the expulsion remedied by Holding (double yellow card for incorrect play). Conte seizes the moment and pushes on the accelerator, at 37 ‘Kane – served by Bentancur – doubles with a gore on the developments of a corner kick. The Gunners try to close the gap with Nketiah and Odegaard, but at the beginning of the second half Son drops the set, sending a loose ball into the goal in the middle of the penalty area. In the final, Emerson, Son and Kane himself, more dangerous but less pungent than the first fraction, touch the poker. See also Will football change? Two-year World Cup, Super League, Fair Play, new offside: the crucial challenges

May 12, 2022 (change May 13, 2022 | 00:56)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Hurricane #Tottenham #Arsenal #Conte #give #Champions #dream