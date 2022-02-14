Home page world

At the end of the week, several hurricanes from western and central Europe are expected to sweep across Germany. There are even local warnings of storm surges.

Kassel – It will be wet and above all stormy: That weather* could get pretty uncomfortable again this week. The German Weather Service (DWD) is warning of a severe hurricane in Germany for Friday (02/18/2022) and Saturday (02/19/2022). Only at the end of January Deep Nadia swept across the land*.

Are affected by the meteorologist Dominik Jung weather.net according to the center and south of Germany in particular – down to the lowlands. But full hurricane strength is also expected on the North and Baltic Seas, says Jung. Hurricane gusts of 120 to 130 kilometers per hour are to be expected, on the North Sea up to 150 kilometers per hour.

Threatening hurricane in Germany: is Lothar 2.0 coming?

Already in 1999, around Christmas, the strong hurricane Lothar swept across Germany. The high-speed vehicle caused severe damage in many regions. The DWD is now forecasting a similar weather situation for this week. “Fast runners are marginal lows that are formed at a storm or hurricane low and then quickly move across the respective regions,” said weather expert Dominik Jung.

Coming from the Atlantic, the hurricane builds up and roars across the British Isles and northern France to Germany. “A violent storm surge would threaten, especially on the North Sea,” warns Jung, referring to the American weather model. This weather model predicts the hurricane primarily for the north of the Federal Republic, while the German weather model Icon calculates the focus on Friday primarily in the middle of the country.

According to Dominik Jung, there could be a first severe storm as early as Thursday (02/17/2022). The storm from the northwest then hit the north of the country in particular with hurricane gusts and the risk of storm surges.

Weather in Germany: hurricane gusts and mild temperatures

The stormy weather conditions are accompanied by mild temperatures this week. “The maximum values ​​will reach more than 15 degrees in the southwest in the second half of the week,” predicted Jung. In any case, February could be one of the warmest since weather records began. There was hardly any mention of winter weather in the past month either. With that, they fell too Temperatures too warm in January* out.

This is how it will continue in the coming days:

9 to 14 degrees 5 to 10 degrees 8 to 15 degrees 9 to 16 degrees 8 to 17 degrees 6 to 10 degrees 6 to 11 degrees Source: wetter.net

From Thursday, at least most weather models are expecting storms and hurricane gusts in Germany. The only difference between the models is "where exactly the focus is. Sometimes it's the north, then the north and the middle," says the meteorologist from wetter.net. According to Jung, precise details would have to be awaited for the time being. "Of course we keep an eye on the weather conditions all the time. It is neither time for panic nor for the all-clear," Jung continued. (cheese)