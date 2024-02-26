

Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

For the seventh time this season, Hatta did not even know the way to the net of its competitors, after losing by a “double” to Khor Fakkan in the “14th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”.

“The Hurricane” is considered to have the weakest attack in the tournament, after scoring only 9 goals in 13 matches, and scoring in 6 matches, in 3 of which he scored points, “a win and two draws”, while he did not score on 7 different occasions, and he was content with scoring “a goal.” Yateem” at its stadium so far, in exchange for conceding 17 goals, the last of which was a “double” against the “Eagles”.

The team suffers from “bad luck” when it comes to strikers, and after promising good news with the arrival of Cesar Manzuki during the “winter transfers,” the Central African national team striker suffered an injury that kept him out of the last match.

